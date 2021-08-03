A Court of Appeal, Awka division, Anambra State has struck out an application challenging the judgement of an Awka High Court of Anambra State, which declared the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Professor Chukwuma Soludo as candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the forthcoming November 6, gubernatorial election in the state.

One of the other two claimants to the APGA governorship ticket, Chief Edozie Njoku, along with one Okoro Benedict had approached the Court of Appeal presided by Nwosu-Iheme seeking three reliefs from the Appellate Court against the judgement of Justice Charles Okaa of an Awka High Court which affirmed Soludo as authentic candidate of APGA in the governorship election in the state.

Justice Okaa had on July 19, 2021, in his judgement brought before it by a factional APGA national chairman, Chief Victor Oye declared Soludo as authentic candidate of APGA in Anambra State gubernatorial election, and, also that Chief Victor Oye is the legally recognised APGA national chairman.

Following the Justice Okaa’s judgement, Chief Edozie Njoku and Mr Okoro Benedict approached Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme’s Court of Appeal wherein they sought the following reliefs to wit: order of the Appellate Court staying execution of Justice Okaa’s Court judgement; order of the Appellate Court to set aside court rules and grant the appellants (Njoku and Okoro) permission to compile and transmit judgement of Justice Okaa to the Court of Appeal, and, to make an order granting their application an accelerated hearing.

The appellants were, however, later to withdraw their first motion, and filed another motion, which they felt would better serve them the necessary judicial process of getting justice in the Appeal Court. The court, however, consolidated the two motions.

Justice Nwosu-Iheme in her ruling in the consolidated motions, yesterday, dismissed the applications as incompetent, and, awarded the sum of N200,000, and, N250,000 respectively against the applicants who listed among others, Hon Wilson Onyekwelu, APGA, and others as respondents.