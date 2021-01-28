By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

The Ado Ekiti division of the Court of Appeal yesterday dismissed the suit filed by the caucus loyal to the Senator representing Ekiti South, Abiodun Olujimi against the congress that produced the ward executive committee members of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) in Ekiti State.

Delivering judgment in the Appeal Number CA/EK/57/2020, the appellate court upheld the decision of the trial court and ressolved all issues against the appeallant, Oladimeji Samson Olalekan.

Olujimi, had through Oladimeji Samson Olalekan and others, filed a motion ex-parte, seeking an order of the court, restraining the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) from announcing, publishing, and recognising any list as result of election of ward executives and three ad-hoc delegates held on March 7, 2020, as well as an order restraining the party from acting on, or making use of the names of winners of the congresses for the purpose of the local government, state and zonal congresses.

Justice Uche N. Agomoh of the Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti had in July 2020 dismissed the suit, describing it as undoubtedly not justiceable as same is within an internal affairs of the PDP.

The court also awarded N200,000 cost against the plaintiff and their counsel to be paid to the PDP, the 4th and 5th defendants on or before of September 1, 2020.

In upholding the lower court decision, Justice T.N Orji-Abadua said the appellant’s case was not justifiable since it was centred on internal affairs of a political Party.

Reacting to the judgment, a former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose said “To all PDP members, please see this a victory for all. No victor, no vanquished. We are in deep talks to reconcile all. We should refrain from provocative languages.”

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had in a letter with ref no: PDP/DOM/GF.V/VOL.2/20-387B dated April 25, 2020 and signed by Col Austin Akobundu (rtd), National Organizing Secretary, ordered the state chairman of the party to inaugurate the 155 ward EXCO for the fourteen out of the sixteen local government areas of the State, where the remaining two local government areas contained 22 wards are yet to conduct their Congresses.

“After giving a careful consideration of the reports of the Electoral Committee and the Appeal Panel, has, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, approved the said Congresses and the Executive Committees emerging therefrom.

“You are therefore by this correspondence, directed to take necessary and appropriate steps to Inaugurate the new Executive Officers in accordance with the provisions of Section 65 of our Party’s Constitution as amended in 2017” the letter stated.

“In doing this, you’re please advised to also take into proper account the provisions of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Guidelines of Covid-19 as it concerns Social Distancing and the gathering of people in one place.

“This shall be the new Exco Members at the expiration of the current Executives, i.e. April 30, 2020 for Ward, and shall hold office for a period of four (4) years pursuant to Section 47(1) of our Party’s Constitution as amended; (i.e. April 30, 2020 – April 30, 2024 for ward Executives).

“Accordingly, I hereby forward to you the authentic list of the Ward Executives for 155 out of the 177 wards of your State as contained in the attached lists of Names of Approved Ward Exco Members,” the statement added.

