Some staff of the Abuja Division of the Appeal Court were on Thursday prevented from going into the premises of the appellate court.

Security personnel at the entrance gate of the court said they were directed by the President of the Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, to prevent staff, who reported to work late, from accessing the court premises with their vehicles.

As a result, the affected staff, including some directors, were forced to park their vehicles at the court’s main entrance gate, up to the main road leading to the federal secretariat and the force headquarters, therefore causing traffic gridlock on ever busy Shehu Shagari Way in the Central Area of the Federal Capital City.

Policemen have been drafted to the scene to help control traffic and secure the vehicles.

Details Later…

