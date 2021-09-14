President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has pleaded with the federal government for an immediate upward review of the salaries of judicial officers in the country.

According to her, salaries of judicial officers have stagnated for over 10 years.

Justice Dongban-Mensem, while speaking at the opening of the 2021/22 legal year said the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), who is the head of the judiciary in Nigeria, as at today takes home N279, 497 as monthly salary, while his brother justices on the Supreme Court bench go home with the sum of N206,425.

She said as President of the Court of Appeal, she receives the sum of N206,425, while other justices on the bench of the Court of Appeal, go home with N166,285 every month.

She noted with sadness that the salary structure for judicial officers and staff in Nigeria have consistently ranked poorly when compared to that of their counterparts in other African and Commonwealth countries.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said the last time salaries of judicial officers were reviewed in Nigeria was in 2008, when the upward review was made to take effect on February 1, 2007.

She therefore called on the federal and state governments to live up to their obligations under the implementation of financial autonomy of state legislature and the state judiciary order, 2020, known as Executive Order 10.

“I implore the government of the federation and states to urgently review the salaries and allowances of judicial officers and staff.

“The salaries of justices are static with no graduation as in the civil and public service.

We have been on one salary grade for over 10 years now.

“May I also call on the government to increase financial allocations that will enable us to introduce technical innovations that would improve adjudication”, she said.

Also speaking, the attorney-general of the federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, SAN, appealed to the appellate court justices to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the court and to ensure that the sacred integrity reposed in them remain un-shaking at all times in order to foster and promote public confidence in all their judgements.

He assured that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, will review the welfare of judicial officers generally to ensure greater efficiency.