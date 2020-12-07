BY OLUGBENGA SOYELE, Lagos

The President of the Court of Appeal (PCA) Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem on Monday warned lawyers to stop filing frivolous appeals seeking to hamper justice delivery in Nigeria.

Justice Dongban-Mensem, who was speaking in Lagos at the opening ceremony of the Court of Appeal Annual Working Retreat 2020, maintained that the appellate court will no longer be a dumping ground for cases left to linger endlessly by mischievous and flippant actors in the litigation process.

She said, “it is also regrettable to note that a good number of these appeals were filed with the aim of stalling the judicial process. ‘This situation must certainly not be allowed to continue. We have come out to demonstrate our abhorrence by taking the bull by the horn.

The President of the Court of Appeal also noted that the purpose of the retreat is to empanel special sittings that will promote the collegiate spirit which the Court of Appeal is renowned for and to discuss the various aspects of their work, health and wellbeing of the justices.

She mentioned that the Lagos Division has continued to experience timeless delay in the hearing of appeals before it, largely due to the volume of appeals in its docket and the limited number of Justices available to hear them.

Justice Dongban-Mensem said, “The statistics of the Appeals currently lodged at the Court reveal that as at December 1, 2020, there are presently over 4,630 Appeals and 6,207 Motions pending in the Lagos Division of the court of appeal alone.

“This Working Retreat consists of special court sessions involving 23 Special Appellate Panels. Due to time and space constraints, the Panels will sit in batches of six Special Panels on the designated days between the 7th and 10th of December 2020, from the hours of 9am to 12pm daily.

“Each Panel will hear about 15 ripe appeals with Five Panels sitting at five designated Court rooms of the National Industrial Court, Ikoyi and one panel at Court 1 of the Court of Appeal here in Lagos Division.’’