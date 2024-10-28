The Court of Appeal, sitting in Sokoto has reaffirmed that former Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Al-Mustapha Jokolo was not given fair hearing before his dethronement by the Kebbi State Government.

The latest judgement was the second time the state government lost the appeal against the judgement of the lower court which gave the same ruling.

The court in its unanimous judgement read by Justice Ebiowei Tobi,

on Monday, ruled that the appeal by the state government lacked merit.

“I went through the judgment of the lower court and I did not see where the lower court based its decision on DW1 and DW2 but on non-compliance to the Chiefs Appointment and deposition law of Kebbi State.

“I have looked at the judgement again and again. That the lower court did not make mention of these evidences as the basic of the judgement.

“All the lower court did was to produce the Chiefs Appointment and Deposition law of Kebbi State in coming to the conclusion that the first respondent was not accorded fair hearing.

“Based on this, the appeal lacks merit and therefore dismissed. By so doing, I reaffirms the judgement of the lower court as delivered by Justice Abbas.

“And if you can remember, the sister appeal was equally determined in favour of the first respondent (Jokolo) because they were all talking about the same subject matter,” he said.

Responding to the Judgement, the lead counsel to the Appellants, Mr Yakubu Maikyau thanked the court for the judgement which he described as timely.

He however, said the judgement would be appealed at the Supreme Court.

Also reacting, Counsel to Alhaji Jokolo, Barrister Fascal Onyenobi hailed the judgement, which he said was not surprising, as this was the second time, they were winning the case.

Also speaking, a family member of Jokolo, Aminu Muazu, described the judgement as landmark.

Muazu said the case which started about 18 years ago was initiated by the dethroned Emir to enforce his fundamental rights which according to him was breached.