A Grade I Area Court, Karu, Abuja, on Wednesday, sentenced a 29-year old applicant, Emmanuel John, to four months imprisonment for stealing plantain worth N10,700.

The convict, who resides at Nyanya, Abuja, had pleaded guilty to charges of criminal trespass and theft.

John, however, pleaded for leniency.

The judge, Anas Isa, in his judgment, sentenced John to four months imprisonment without an option of fine.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Ayotunde Adeyanju, had told the court that one Onifade Sadiq of Karu market, Abuja, reported the matter at Karu Police Station on Dec. 12, 2020.

Adeyanju said that the complainant alleged that on said same date, John entered his plantain store, located at the above-mentioned address, and dishonestly stole some plantain, valued at N10,700.

The prosecutor said that during police investigation, John confessed to the crime and that the stolen plantain was recovered from him.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 348 and 287 of the Penal Code. (NAN)