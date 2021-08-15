The head teacher of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Niger State where some pupils were recently abducted by bandits, Alhasan Garba Abubakar, yesterday said the “miracle formula” used in releasing the state’s information commissioner and an APC chieftain should be used to release the children and forestall another attack on any school.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP SUNDAY yesterday after the recent release of the commissioner and APC chieftain, he said; “We agree that they were released without paying ransom as they claimed because government is averse to payment of ransom but we are appealing to them to use the same prayers they used for their miraculous release to release our children.

“Some of us the parents cannot eat, some are hypertensive and are now in hospitals, the recent release of the APC chairman and the commissioner has further aggravated the situation, I can tell you authoritatively that some of the parents are now battling with their health in hospital, they are hypertensive.

“If the duo released painted a very ugly pictures of what they went through in the hands of the kidnappers, you can imagine what children who cannot help themselves are going through in their hands spending 76 days in captivity with one clothe”.

He said the situation was painful, especially as the parents heard of their bad condition from those who were released.

“I spoke with the bandits not quite one minute, they are threatening that if the money they demanding is not paid along with the motorcycles, we should be looking forward to another school attack.”

He said he spoke with the abductors yesterday and pleaded for mercy but they insisted that the motorcycles and money demanded must be delivered as soon as possible or they would attack another school.

The police in Niger State yesterday announced the release of the abducted APC Niger North chairman.

A statement by the police spokesman Biodun Wasiu said the command mobilized a joint team to the area for a manhunt of the gunmen. The man was subsequently rescued from the forest, debriefed and taken to the general hospital in Kontagora for medical attention, while effort to track down the culprits are being intensified.