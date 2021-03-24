By Nkechi Isaac |



The novel Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) has brought about new challenges in managing the global and local economies. Recovery and going back to sustainable economic growth, according to experts, must be hinged on sound science and engineering infrastructure, well trained and skilled operators and a leadership that provides the necessary vision to get to the promised land.

This was the crux of stakeholders’ deliberations at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) Day at the just concluded technology and innovation exposition 2021 convened by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology (FMST) with the theme ‘Science, technology and innovation for economic recovery and sustainability amidst COVID-19 challenges’ held in Abuja.

Giving his opening remarks, the executive vice chairman of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Sani Haruna, said the occasion afforded the agency the opportunity to showcase in a special way the technologies, products and services indigenously developed by the agency to stakeholders, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), entrepreneurs, and the public with the aim of attracting investors and investment for the commercialization and mass production of the developed technologies, products and services.

He underscored the need to embrace and develop local capacity and capabilities for innovations, leading to a manufacturing economy, stressing that countries that have succeeded in addressing socio-economic development challenges invest heavily in research and development and that Nigeria could not afford to do otherwise.

“The current administration, led by President Muhammadu Buhari has taken several strides aimed at solving our numerous challenges and turning around the Nigerian economy in a major way. One of the steps taken by this administration was the development of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) a medium term all-round development initiative which has been developed for the purpose of restoring economic growth while leveraging the ingenuity and resilience of the Nigerian people – the nation’s most priceless assets.

“Mr President took a major stride on Tuesday, January 26, 2021, by directing the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) to release statutory funds due to NASENI to enable it function optimally, thereby ensuring total compliance with the NASENI Act, especially that related to funding,” he said.

He reiterated NASENI has been at the forefront of adopting science and engineering infrastructure to turn ideas into goods and services with a view of ensuring that Nigeria’s economy is diversified, and to enhance the growth of the diversified economy through the commercialization of its research results.

“At NASENI, our resolve is to constantly develop new products to promote a diversified economy for our beloved nation and we crave your partnership in this journey. Home initiated and home sustained industrialization is the key to achieving a sustainable economic recovery for Nigeria. Please work with us in achieving this national dream,” he added.

In his keynote address, the rector, Federal Polytechnic, Kaduna, Prof Ibrahim Bugaje, stressed the leadership role which NASENI must play in facilitating the development of engineering infrastructure and innovations for the overall economic advancement of Nigeria.

Bugaje, the guest speaker, observed it was high time the nation recognised the need for science and engineering innovations in national development because other nations such as Brazil and South Korea, who were at par in development with Nigeria after independence had moved far ahead technologically because of their unrelenting efforts in investment in science, technology, and innovations.

He urged NASENI to ensure that it works harder to move the nation to the next level so that Nigeria could be at par with Brazil, South Korea, and Indonesia in the shortest possible time.

In his goodwill message, Prof. Peter Onwualu, who spoke on behalf of the Nigeria Academy of Engineering, felicitated with NASENI, pointing out the academy was keenly following its activities and was ready and willing to partner it in any area of interest.

He lauded NASENI’s “Ask us first” slogan, stressing that Nigeria’s problem is its inability to believe it has all the human and material resources needed to develop the nation.

“The problem we have in this country is we think we cannot do it but I believe that this country has everything we need to be able to drive technology, commercialization,” he added.

Similarly, the representative of the China Great Wall Industry Cooperation (CGWIC), Hu Shikai, said NASENI could build the future of the country through science, engineering, and innovation.

NASENI has consecutively participated in the Techno expo which has been taking place annually for the past five years with the aim of showcasing its products to potential investors and partners.

The agency attended the 2021 expo with several star products, some of them being three stage cascaded transformer, power management system, energy consumer monitoring metre, programmable timer switch, Nigerian language software translator.

Others were electronic science kits for technical and tertiary institutions, integrated rice destoning machine, touchless automatic hand washing machine, rice milling machine, rice polishing machine, plug-and-play solar home system, solar power trainer and many more.