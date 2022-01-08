The National Security Adviser Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), has said it is the prerogative of the president to appoint the director general of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Monguno said the appointment of Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar, as the director general of NIA met the provisions of the instrument establishing the agency under the National Security Agencies Act 1986 (Cap 278 LFN).

The NSA was accused of telling the National Assembly that he was unaware of the appointment of the spy chief in 2018.

The head, strategic communication office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman, in a statement, described the allegation as false.

“The appointment of the director general of the National Intelligence Agency was made in full compliance with the relevant law. Reported speculations by the unnamed former directors that the National Security Adviser had told the National Assembly that he was unaware of the director general’s appointment in 2018 is false.

“This office wishes to note that a Federal High Court presided over by Justice Okon Abang has already dismissed a suit challenging the appointment of the director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.

“The general public and indeed all stakeholders in the security and intelligence sector are advised to disregard the unfortunate falsehood being peddled by these shadowy groups. Furthermore, groups and individuals who use pseudonyms to issue false claims are cautioned against violating the secrecy upon which the intelligence community functions. Appropriate action is being taken to unmask them and bring them to justice.

“The intelligence community is pleased with the work of the director general, Ambassador Ahmed Rufa’i Abubakar since his appointment. The National Security Adviser is equally satisfied with the level of consultations between his office and the director general in achieving the functions of the National Intelligence Agency. Contrary to false claims Ambassador Abubakar never failed a promotion exam and has consistently been an outstanding officer,” the statement said.

