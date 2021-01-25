By Michael Oche, Abuja

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has called on the president of the National Industrial Court, Justice B. B. Kanyip to review the appointment of a public trustee to oversee the affairs for the union.

The union appealed is hinged on a judgement of the court in a suit No. NICN/ABJ/31/2016 which appoint a Public Trustee, Mr Monday O. Ubani, Esq., of Ubani & Co., No. 12 Adegbola Street, Ikeja, Lagos, following the nullification of its January 2018 National Delegates Conference in which the Comrade Lawrence Amaechi-led executive was elected.

The Public Trustee is to run the affairs of the union and organize an election within three months.

Addressing journalists on the development, the Chairman of the Kano council of NCSU, Comrade Kabiru Inuwa said the union had since appealed the ruling at the Federal Appeal Court, on appeal No. CA/A/089/2019.

According to him, “we sincerely feel it is not within judicial proceeding to appoint a trustee to the union when the appeal process is still pending at the Appeal Court.

“We are appealing to the president of the National Industrial Court to critically look at the facts of the matter and review this appointment in the interest of justice.”