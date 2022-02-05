There is apprehension in the military about the growing sophistication of weapons being used by terrorist groups operating in North West region of Nigeria as they have not only acquired, but planted anti-tank mines in parts of the region.

A military source said at least one soldier was killed and others injured on Monday when their Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) stepped on a mine planted around Birnin Gwari axis of Kaduna State

He said while one soldier was burnt in the APC, others sustained injuries including bullet wounds.

The source, who spoke exclusively with LEADERSHIP Weekend, said it was the first time such a device would be encountered in the North West.

“This is the first time we are seeing mines. Ever since I left the North East, I’d not seen this kind of explosion. Whoever planted this mine is a Boko Haram terrorist, not just the common bandits,” the soldier said

The development, according to military sources, is raising concern about the safety of personnel in areas where terror groups using heavy weaponry did not normally operate.

Reports of land mines had been restricted to the North East where the military has been fighting Boko Haram terrorists (and now Islamic State of West Africa, ISWAP) for the past 12 years.

Last year, a senior military officer lost his life in a land mine attack. Colonel Husseini Samaila Sankara, on July 1 2021, died of complications from injuries sustained in the North East theatre of Operation Hadin Kai when his vehicle stepped on landmines on 30 May, 2021.

The senior officer, who died alongside six other soldiers, was said to have completed his tour of the North East and was about to move his things to a new posting in the North Central before his vehicle stepped on a buried landmine.

Terrorists operating the North West states of Katsina, Zamfara and Kaduna, as well,as Niger in the North Central zone had shot down military jet in Zamfara State, while another crashed in an attempt to rescue kidnapped victims in 2021.

A top military source, however, told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the Nigerian Air Force had taken delivery of eight drones which will be deployed in the North West.

He said the drones will be a game changer in the war against terror as they have the capacity to operate for over 30 hours.

This is aside drones deployed in the North East which, he said, have changed the game against Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists.

The federal government classified bandits as terrorists late last year, which would allow the military to deploy appropriate equipment and force to curtail the menace they pose to communities.

Terrorists ransack, raze joint security camp

Meanwhile, barely 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be terrorists invaded a police station in Ishau, Paikoro local government area of Niger State and killed two policemen, they havr again ambushed men of the Joint Security Taskforce in Allawa, Shiroro local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the terrorists ambushed the joint task force members and opened fire on them and later ransacked the Allawa Government Secondary School in Shororo LGA being used as the task force’s camp and set the school ablaze.

The co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Comrade Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, said, “Reports coming in from Allawa community, Shiroro local government area indicate that marauding terrorists heavily armed with assorted, sophisticated and dangerous weapons, in their large numbers, stormed the town and headed straight for the military camp and, thereafter, ambushed the Joint Security Task Force stationed in the town.

“During the deadly encounter, the terrorists after setting ablaze Allawa Secondary School, which is now serving as the military camp, also ransacked the armoury, carted away the military patrol van and evacuated foodstuff therein, among other things.”

While saying that the casualty figure was yet to be ascertained, preliminary findings were not suggestive of any loss of life.

In the earlier attack on Ishau, Paikoro local government area of the state, the terrorists invaded a police station, killed two policemen and abducted the village head and four of his children.

It was learnt that when they invaded the police station, some suspects who were arrested for serving as their informants were released.

Insurgency: Go Back To Your Drawing Board, Niger Governor Tells Military

Niger State governor and chairman of North Central States Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, has urged strategic leaders and members of Course 30 of the Nigerian Defence College to reflect on why the fight against insurgency has not yielded the desired result and come up with strategic roadmap to end the menace.

Governor Sani Bello gave the task while presenting a paper on “Strategic Leadership: My Experience as the Governor of Niger State” at the National Defence College, Abuja, an event organised for higher Defence Management Course 30 of the College.

The governor, in a statement by his chief press secretary , Mary Noel-Berje, wondered why the Nigerian Military, known for its gallantry worldwide, is having difficulties curbing the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

“We need to do further introspection as to why the Nigerian Military that is praised all over the world for its gallantry seem to be fighting insurgency and banditry without end. As strategic leaders and members of Course 30 of the Nigerian Defence College, I challenge you to come up with a strategic roadmap to end this menace soon,” he said.

The governor, who recalled how Niger State used to be one of the most peaceful states before the coming of terrorism, kidnappings and cattle rustling in some parts of the state, pointed out that his administration had been battling the security challenges with every sense of responsibility and determination.

“As the chief security officer of the state, we took our responsibility of providing quality information to the security agencies, effectively supporting them with logistics and morale boosting gestures.

“We have also brought in non-state actors like the vigilantes and the hunters to support the conventional security apparatuses considering their knowledge of the terrain. On many occasions, I have had to visit the affected communities and had one-on-one dialogue with the victims as well as interact with the members of the troops on ground,” he said.

The Niger governor urged the security agencies to always respond promptly to intelligence reports provided by the state government, and use modern technology to fight terrorism rather than the conventional ways.

He also called for the return of traditional border patrol while insisting that aircraft patrol at the borders is imperative in order to stop the movement of weapons into the country.

Governor Bello further said the enthronement of credible democratic processes through accountability and transparency, which are some of the hallmarks of strategic political leadership, was capable of restoring sanity and diligence in government enterprise.

He outlined some attributes of a Strategic Political Leader as a good listener, servant-leader, innovative, passionate, diplomatic and a steward who forgets his personal interest and is genuinely concerned with the welfare and development of the people.

The governor took time to explain the underlying principles of strategic political leadership, its significance to democratic governance and how he has put into practice such principles in his administration in Niger State.

He maintained that despite the effect of COVID-19 pandemic and the heightened insecurity in the state, his leadership style had brought positive changes to governance in the state.

The governor urged leaders in every capacity to demonstrate tolerance for members of their team, avoid all acts of corruption and its tendencies, exhibit high sense of responsibility and decorum at all times and see themselves as agents of positive change in the society.

The commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Murtala Mormoni Bashir assured the governor that the participants will come up with a strategic plan that will assist in curbing the activities of terrorists in the country.

He sympathised with the governor on the incessant attacks by the terrorists in some parts of the state and commended him for not dialoguing with the terrorists.

25 Terrorists Drown In Borno River As Military Airstrikes Kill Many In Lake Chad

Meanwhile, no fewer than 25 terrorists fleeing airstrikes of the Nigerian military have drowned in a river located within the Marte axis of the Lake Chad axis in the North-East.

According to PRNigeria, the military fighter jets, including Super Tucano belonging to the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) ‘aggressively’ raided camps of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) terrorists on Wednesday and Thursday in a week-long sustained aerial attacks.

An intelligence operative embedded in the local community confirmed that camps and warehouses where ISWAP kept ammunition and firearms were bombed by the aircraft.

“The military jets’ bombardments were simultaneously carried out at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, Abbaganaram and Chikul Gudu which resulted in the explosion of the warehouses, killing several terrorists.

“However, those who survived the blast at Bukar Mairam and Jubularam, fled and attempted to cross a river within the Lake Chad axis. It was in the process that about 25 of them got drowned,” he added.

He further told PRNigeria that recent air offensives by troops have impacted ISWAP operational command, thwarting the group’s plans to carry out major attacks on military formations in the North-east.