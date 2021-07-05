Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the reposting of all the 6,995 teachers on the government payroll posted to private, community and voluntary schools to the public schools, which are desperately in need of teachers.

The governor also approved a systematic review of the existing arrangement that allows the posting of teachers to such schools so that eligible schools may apply by requesting for government’s intervention to strengthen their manpower capacity in a realistic manner.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the CPRO Ministry of Education Aliyu Yusuf and made available to the media yesterday in Kano, the state capital.

Sequel to the government’s approval for the recall exercise, the commissioner for education, Malam Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru has directed the parastatals concerned under the ministry to henceforth suspend future postings of teachers on government’s payroll at both state and local government levels to private, community and voluntary schools.

The directive also warned all the agencies and the affected teachers to desist from future postings and reporting to such schools effective from Monday, 5th July 2021 or face serious disciplinary action.

Similarly, the commissioner directed for the immediate posting of the identified teachers to the relevant public schools within a period of one week from Monday 5th July 2021 and report back to the ministry for onward submission to the state executive council.

To ensure maximum compliance to the governor’s directive, the ministry has constituted a task force to monitor the reposting.