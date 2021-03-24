By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

Chief Executive Officer, Continental Secretariat, African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM) Prof. Eddy Maloka has called on youth in Africa to be selfless, dedicated, exemplary leadership toward the development of continent.

He stated this on Monday at the ongoing second review of APRM and official launching of Youth Vanguard unit in Nigeria which had the theme “African Youth: The Hope of Good Governance” and the Pioneer Members were inspired with words of encouragement from the Continental and National Structures of APRM. He urged the youth to be selfless, dedicated, and asks them to be exemplary leadership to their watchword.

“We look forward to collaboration between APRM Nigeria Youth Vanguard and the APRM Youth Network to promote synergy and effectiveness among African Youths youth are the strength of nation, I want Africa to know that without youth continent may not grow” he said.

While speaking about the ongoing Second Review Process of Nigeria, “the Continent awaits the Country Self-Assessment Report (CSAR) so that others can learn from things the country is doing well and its efforts in surmounting the challenges”.

On her parts, Chief Executive Officer, APRM Nigeria Hon. Princess Gloria Akobundu, revealed that the Youth Vanguard was borne out of several engagements between APRM secretariat and the youths across the country.

Akobundu, who also doubles as the National Coordinator, African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development ( AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria set the event on motion saying “the Youth Population in Nigeria is huge and cannot be neglected, that is why we have to bring them on a platform that can be used to compete positively and actively with their counterparts in the continent.

“That will help us achieve Nigeria We Want’ and Africa We Want’ as enshrined in African Union (AU) Agenda 2063 and United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030.

She mentioned various efforts of President Muhammadu Buhari to give sense of belongings to Nigerian Youths, including signing into law `Not Too Young To Run’ Bill in 2018 which further widened the net for Youths participation in governance in the country.

Also, Member, National Governing Council (NGC) APRM Nigeria Dr. Louis Mandama, urged the Youths to embrace APRM Values so that they could be part of Nigeria’s efforts to berth `Africa We Want’.

While reacting, Leader of APRM Nigeria Youth Vanguard Ambassador Michael Chukwuemeka, said the association would hit the ground running.

“We are ready to engage our peers at the urban and grassroots on the need to actively participate in good governance and strategic development of our country and the continent at large.

“Nigeria’s Youth Vanguard will surely add positive value to youth’s involvement in the realization of AU- Agenda 2063 ‘Africa We Want.”