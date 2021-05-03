The international Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA a world class international Association with United Nations ECOSOC Special Consultative Status since 2019 has honoured the founder and president of Sam-Zuga Business Empires Limited with the award of Eminent Peace Ambassador the award was part of the celebration of the World Earth Day hosted by the organisation at Merit House Abuja the capital of Nigeria West Africa on the 22nd April 2021.

According to the International Spokesman of IAWPA Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke, the award is in recognition of Archbishop Sam Zuga’s contribution to the promotion and support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals particularly on SDG-1, SDG-2, SDG-3, SDG-4, SDG-8, SDG-16 and SDG-17 adding that SAm Zuga remains one of the foremost Africans whose activities at the grassroots has truly justified his phylisophy of being a humanitarian aid provider. It is in line with that the International Association of World Peace Advocates IAWPA gave affiliation to Sam-Zuga Business Empires Limited to aid the International community achieve sustainable development come 2030 especially in Africa.

At the moment, the organisation has appointmented Sam Zuga into their office as the International Director, African Affairs of the organization to the international community an appointment they believe with confidence on the pedigree Sam Zuga to achieve success in Africa as it concerns all areas of peace and development.

In a telephone conversation with the head office of the association at the United States of America, Amb. Tonytitus Emeke who spoke with our correspondent confirmed that Archbishop Sam Zuga in all remification merited the award that was confered on him and his recent appointment as the person in charge of the organization in Africa and to represent them in all meetings to be convened either in person or on line by the United Nations, AU, Ecowas and EU.

Subsequently, Amb. Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, the international president of IAWPA said that the staff of authority will be presented to Amb. Sam Zuga on 17th May 2021 when the world will be celebrating the international Day of Living Together in Peace in Nigeria an event with the involvement of the international community which Sam Zuga is expected to be the chairman of the day.

The UN General Assembly in it’s resolution 72/130 declared 16th May as the International Day of Living Together in Peace as a means of regularly mobilising the efforts of the international community to promote peace , tolerance, inclusion, understanding and solidarity.

This is the first time it will be celebrated in Nigeria something Amb. Nkweke said has become very imperative considering the high level of ethno religious hate in the country today.

Amb. Emmanuel Nkweke appluaded Archbishop Amb. Sam Zuga on his appointment and encouraged every right thinking member of Nigeria public to emulate the good works of Sam Zuga that has brought him to lime light for the peace of Nigeria and Africa at large.