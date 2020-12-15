By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria, Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, has condemned the recent abduction of 300 students from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara in Katsina State.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Yola Tuesday, said the re-occurrence of abduction of school children in our country is a matter of serious concern that must be handled differently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Filibus urges security agencies to expedite action in the search and rescue of the children out of untold trauma and sufferings.

‘It is most disheartening that we are again confronted with the news of the abduction of over 300 school children.

“This criminal act on defenseless school children is condemnable in all terms.

“No child should go through this kind of traumatising experience.

“While standing in prayers with the abducted school children, their families, Kankara community and the Katsina State Government, I wish to reiterate our call to the government of Nigeria and all those entrusted with responsibility to rescue them.”

The President Lutheran World Federation said proactive measures should be adopted to ensure that such ugly stories are never repeated in this country.

“We stand in solidarity and prayers with the abducted school children, their families, the Kankara community and Katsina State Government during these dark moments.

“May the Lord God almighty grant our prayers that these children return safely and reunited with their families, God have mercy,” the clergyman added.