When the young Peter Yariyok Jatau, after his seminary training was ordained a priest of the Catholic Church at the Cathedral of Our Lady of Fatima, Jos on July 7, 1963, it was seen, then, as a landmark event in the history of Christianity in that part of the country then known as Southern Zaria part of which today is Zangon-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State.

It was a landmark event in the sense that, according to available record, he was among the first set of Northern Priest of the Catholic Church and eventually became the first Northern Bishop for 48 years and retired as the Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Kaduna.

To that extent, he was a pathfinder for Northern Christian youths who followed his example to engage as labourers in the Lord’s vineyard. Jatau was the Shepherd of a flock in an area dominated by Islamic doctrine. There were, as is to be expected, occasions of trials and tribulation as a result of a clash of faith between Christians and Muslims. Managing the situation which, in some cases, were violent was tasking indeed. But his level-headed approach to matters of faith ensured that peace reigned even when justifiably provoked by the excesses of zealots. His active involvement in inter-religious dialogue as well as peace-building in relations with Muslims saved Kaduna State and Northern Nigeria from religious and ethnic calamities.

Being a pioneer, he went through some of the challenges of ensuring that the Church is well established after the departure of the European missionaries. In August 1972, The Holy Father, Pope Paul VI, appointed him as Co-adjutor Bishop of the Archdiocese of Kaduna and on November 5, 1972, he was consecrated Bishop by the Apostolic Delegate to Central West Africa, Archbishop Amelio Poggi. On April 10, 1975 he took over control of the Archdiocese of Kaduna on the retirement of the late Archbishop John McCarthy, SMA.

At the time he assumed office in Kaduna, there were only three indigenous priests, but as at the time of his retirement in 2008, Kaduna Archdiocese could boast of about 125 indigenous priests, 70 of whom were working in the archdiocese. There were eight deacons awaiting ordinations. Through his recommendations, the first set of monsignors (Papal Chamberlain) and Papal Knights were created in Kaduna Archdiocese and in the northern part of Nigeria.

Also in 1975, he inherited 15 parishes, but in 2008 the Archdiocese had over 41 parishes, three pastoral areas with resident priests, 411 other pastoral centres without priests with vibrant laity groups and lay activities. Not deterred by the 1972 takeover of mission schools, Archbishop Jatau was able to re-establish new schools to achieve his desire for the development of the human person.

Peter Yariyock Jatau was born in 1932 in Marsa Kaje in Zangon-Kataf District of Southern Zaria in the then Zaria Province of Northern Nigeria. He came in contact with Christian Religion about 1941. After receiving religious instruction, he was baptised in December 1943 and received the first Holy Communion the same year.

He received his primary school education at Marsa in 1943 and later moved to the RCM Junior Primary School at Shendam in Plateau Province (1943-44). In 1945, he attended Sacred Heart School, Kafanchan and then completed his primary education at St. Peter Claver’s School, Kafanchan (1946-49). For his secondary education, he attended St. Theresa’s Minor Seminary at Oke-Are, Ibadan (1950-55). He studied philosophy at St. Paul’s Major Seminary, Benin City and St. Peter and Paul Major Seminary, Ibadan (1955-58). It was at the Major Seminary, Ibadan that he also studied Theology.

In October 1964, he went to Rome to study Canon Law at the Pontifical Urban University De Propaganda Fidei where he received his Doctorate in Canon Law in June 1967. On his return to Jos Diocese he taught at St. John Vianney’s Minor Seminary, Barikin Ladi (July 1967-July 1968). In September 1968 he under took postgraduate studies in Education at St. Mary’s College of Education, London University, and returned to his teaching post at the Minor Seminary, Barakin Ladi, in August 1969.

Archbishop Jatau, besides running the affairs of his own diocese, was also the Metropolitan Head of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kaduna, which comprises the then dioceses within the northern states and later seven dioceses covering five states.

In a tribute, President Muhammadu Buhari described the late Archbishop as the effective leader, who lived an exemplary life of decency, integrity and always modelled the living words of the Bible on love for God and humanity. “He worked very hard to alleviate human suffering and further compassion,” Buhari said and added that the legacies of Jatau would continue to resonate and he will be remembered for his moderation and accommodation of the followers of other religions.

May his soul rest in peace.