By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Clergymen and rights activists, has been asked never to relent in speaking the truth to stand for peace founded on justice.

Most Rev. Musa Panti Filibus, Archbishop of the Lutheran Church of Christ in Nigeria (LCCN), made the assertion to mark new year in Numan, Adamawa state.

Filibus stressed that “Thats what I heard from the Catholic Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah in his 2020 Christmas Message. That is the truth often spoken by many prominent Christian and Islamic scholars, clerics and political office holders including some governors whose communities have been ravaged particularly in the north.

“Political leaders must learn to listen to objective voices calling attention to the plight of the masses, especially cleric who dare to speak the truth and name the ugly situation in the country.

The President Lutheran World Federation noted that, it imperative for political leaders to learn to listen to objective voices calling attention to the plight of the masses, especially cleric who dare to speak the truth and name the ugly situation in the country.

“We must never forget the most vulnerable people among us including children.

‘We must also pay attention to the deepening insecurity in our country.

He used the occasion to reiterate calls for government to do the necessary in accordance with its constitution to protect lives and property

“Each day we wake up to the sad news of incessant killings, kidnappings, armed conflicts, communal clashes and armed robbery.

“We now live in a situation where criminality and shedding of blood is fast becoming a normal part of our daily lives.

“It is only when we stand together as a people that we are able to move our country towards peace.

“Every one of us must take personal responsibility in promoting justice and building peace in our land.

The cleric adviced for adherence to COVID-19 protocols to contain the virus from spreading.

“COVID-19 and many of the challenges of last year may still be with us, but let us be confident that out of the ashes of the year 2020 God will raise us to greater hope this year.

“Let the new year be an opportunity for renewal and for us to do something better”.

He urged Nigerians to seek to live in peace with one another as he appreciates the efforts of security agencies in addressing insurgency, kidnapping and other vices.