By Olawale Ayeni, Abuja

President of Nigeria Archery Federation (NAF), Alhaji Mohammed Baba Abdullahi has vowed to ensure that Team Nigeria’s athletes fly the country’s flag at the archery event in 2024 Olympic Games slated for Paris, France.

Abdullahi made the assertion during the Archery symposium held in Abuja, yesterday, as part of activities marking this year FCT SWAN week. He said the federation has mapped out plans for a successful outing in the Paris Olympics.

“We have already identified about six foreign based professional players who are capable of picking two slots in African and representing Nigeria at the Paris Olympics,” he said.

“But we have to build a home team that will bend with the foreign based players, that’s the way we see it. There is no Olympics we can’t attend after the Tokyo Games.”

He also revealed why the game is not popular in the country and why sponsors are shy away from investing in the sport.

“We can only get donations as no one is willing to sponsor us because of the poor and low mileage the game has in Nigeria.

“Every sponsor wants where there is a crowd and we don’t have that yet because the sport is relatively new in Nigeria.”

He described archery as an expensive sport, saying the average Nigerian can’t afford the tools and accessories necessary for the game.

“The armbands, arrows, bows, bowstring, chest-guard, quiver and other tools for the games are very expensive. An average Nigerian may not be able afford these materials which can cost up to N100,000. To even import them is not easy as the supplier will take time to deliver them.

“Nigerians are yet to come in terms with the sport and we are crawling at our pace. With time, we will get there.”