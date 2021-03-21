BY OLAWALE AYENI, Abuja

The president of Arch Archery Club, Aliyu Abubakar Garga, says Nigeria has great potentials to conquer the world if talents in the country are properly harnessed.

Garga who spoke to LEADERSHIP Sunday sports yesterday in Abuja, said despite that the sport would not be competed for at the 2020 National Sports Festival in Edo State, Nigeria has athletes who are capable of winning medals at the Olympic Games.

“It unfortunate that archery was not listed among the sports for the upcoming sports festival, there’s still time for use to catch up,” he said.

“Nigeria has great potential to conquer the world, we just need more time and for us to invest in our athletes. During the last National Archery Championship in Abuja, I saw a lot of talented athletes, they’re coming up fast”.

“Arch Club started in August last year and this year in March we won medals at the national championships, see how fast this is happening, I believe in a few years Nigeria can win a medal at the Olympics if the athletes are given all the support,” he said.

He said the Arch Archery Club would be hosting its annual open championship in April and urged stakeholders to support the development of the sport in the country.

“On the 24th of April we will be having a Archery Open where we will be invited all the clubs in Nigeria for the championship in Abuja”.

“For now the Archery Federation of Nigeria is doing their best to promote the sports, we are also doing our best to create more awareness on the sports through our social media platforms which people see what we do and they develop interest in the sports” he concluded.