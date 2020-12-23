By EMMANUEL OGBONNAYA |

The Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN) has distributed multi-media materials for extension work to various research institutes across the country to aid in effective education of farmers on best agricultural practices.

The event which took place at the ARCN headquarters in Abuja, was attended by heads of research institutes and universities of agriculture and chaired by the chairman House Committee on Agricultural Institutions and Colleges, Hon, Munnir Baba Dan Agundi.

Hon Agundi commended the council for its departure from a past of disconnect from Nigerian farmers. He said, “What we are witnessing today at ARCN is a clear testimony of the harmony that was eroded in the past, but is now returning in the form of a well organised institution.

“Without research and development, no country will develop and we are committed to playing our part, very much conscious of our responsibilities to uplift research to make maximum impact on this country.

He commended ARCN on the high standard of recent appointments which he said has helped to build confidence in the competence of those driving research in Nigeria. According to him, “We are not yet there, but we are surely on the right course.”

He assured stakeholders that the National Assembly will continue its efforts in addressing the lop-sidedness in the allocation of funds from the national vote for research.

“Research is the only way for us to get out of the woods and quagmire of population explosion and insecurity which the country is currently grappling with,” he said.

On his part, the executive secretary of ARCN, Prof Garba Sharubutu, noted that the initiative arose out of the need to empower extension workers to become more effective in delivering their mandates of educating farmers.

“It is the only way to encourage extension workers because various stakeholders including the minister have complained about lack of extension workers and it is our responsibility as a council that will advise government on research in agriculture, to come up with the best way of enhancing adequate dissemination, even with the small number of extension workers that we have.

“Today we have procured a lot of extension teaching materials, each benefitting institute is going to have a television, a projector, a DVD machine and a generator, to enable them go to the villages and demonstrate to the farmers, new crop varieties, required soil types, planting time and type of fertiliser to be applied as well as harvesting time up to storage and movement to markets.

The extension materials distributed will cover two institutes in each of the six geo-political zones of the country in this first phase.