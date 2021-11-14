Ardent Star Foundation has begun a two-day Osomto Ogukwe Basketball Youth basketball clinic for over 50 kids in Karu Abuja.

The basket clinic themed: “Hopes Through Hoops” is aimed at encouraging street kids to become useful to their society through sports.

The founder of Ardent Star Foundation, Somto Ogukwe, while speaking to newsmen said that the clinic is to give back to the society.

“I’m back here to give back to the community and create a platform where others will be encouraged and be motivated to do the same thing.

” We have over 50 kids here that we training through the foundation for them to improve on their skills, talents and hopefully one day they will stand here as well.

“We are sponsoring first-ever Osomto Ogukwe Basketball Youth Clinic. What inspired me for this, is that the society gave me a lot that before I traveled to overseas.

He however, stated that the Hiltop Academy is their number one sponsor adding the clinic will be a yearly event “we are hoping to expand the clinic from Karu to across all the 36 states of the federation” he concluded.