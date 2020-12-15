BY OLUSHOLA BELLO, Lagos

Ardova Plc (AP) has restated its commitment to championing the transition to clean energy as the Company commenced its service stations rebrand.

The Company made this known in Lagos at the official launch of the rebranded Ardova Plc service station in Lekki, Lagos state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking, the CEO of AP, Olumide Adesoun stated that, “We are glad to commence the rollout of our newly branded Ardova Plc service stations with the launch of our Oniru station, which is wholly solar powered and an indication of our mission to champion the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.

“I am certain that customers who come to this station and every other AP service station will notice that we had more than a facelift, we built future ready stations that are a pleasure to be in for customers while we provide excellent service in catering to their needs.”

The chairman of AP, AbdulWasiu Sowami, noted that, the launch of the station marked the final phasing out of old brand, saying that the launch of this station marks a significant step in our strategy to build a strong integrated energy brand and to also delight the customers with a lot more than traditional fuel products.

According to him, the Oniru station attests to the standards of excellence our customers can expect from all AP stations they drive into across the country.

Adeosun also noted that “Our goal with the newly rebranded AP stations is to take our customer experience to a whole new level by offering them a one-stop-hub tailored to satisfy their energy needs, while progressively adding other energy products beyond conventional fuels. We will continue to add interesting products and services that are certain to delight our customers.”

Since its rebrand to Ardova Plc from Forte Oil in February 2020, AP has consistently affirmed its intention to evolve from a traditional oil and gas firm to an integrated energy company that will lead the transition to clean energy in Nigeria.