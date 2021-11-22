Ardova Plc (AP) has raised N25.3 billion bond in the Nigerian debt capital market to expand and diversify its operations and increase its footprint across the country.

The company said the N25.3 billion is a Series one (Tranche A and Tranche B) fixed rate senior unsecured bond issue under its N60 billion debt issuance programme.

According to the company, the bond issue is the largest local currency bond issuance by an indigenous oil and gas company in the history of the Nigerian debt capital markets.

“The bond issue was 143 per cent subscribed and comprised seven-year Tranche A and 10-year Tranche B bonds. The seven-year Tranche A bonds priced at 13.30 per cent and the 10-year Tranche B bonds priced at 13.65 per cent. The bond issue attracted participation from a diverse range of institutional investors including pension funds and asset managers, supported by an A rating from DataPro and an A- rating from GCR,” it stated.Speaking on the issuance, the chief executive officer of Ardova, Mr. Olumide Adeosun, expressed delight at the overwhelming success of the bond issue and thanked the issuing houses and other professional parties for working tirelessly to ensure the timely and successful completion of the bond issue.

The managing director/CEO of Vetiva Capital Management Limited, Chuka Eseka, said: “Vetiva is delighted to have provided Ardova with full-scope advisory and issuing house services on the Issue. The success of the transaction demonstrates investors’ confidence in the management, vision and purpose of the Ardova team.”

Also, CEO of Stanbic IBTC Capital, Funso Akere added that, “we thank the institutional investor community for supporting the bond issue, as its success should encourage other similar companies to access the domestic debt capital markets for their strategic funding needs.”