BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja
Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has expressed grief
over the death of Rev. Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of
Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
Aregbesola in a statement yesterday described Oyediran as a woman of
deep faith in God and genuine love of people in her heart who was
graceful but humble.
The minister who said his wife confirmed the news of Oyediran’s passage to
him said he would remember her for the commitment to his success and
wellbeing which was extraordinary.
According to him, “Two days ago, Mama had called to inquire about me
and prayed for me. How could such a person therefore die?’, she asked
with shock and astonishment.
“By our custom and religion, no question is usually asked about death.
But we are puzzled and perplexed and will continue to wonder why good
people die! The death of anybody diminishes everybody without a doubt,
to paraphrase the English poet, John Donne. The passage of aunty is
painful and diminishes us all.
“Our last meeting was at the Ajimobi’s, soon after the elections in
2019. It was memorable because of the concerns she expressed on the
outcome of the elections. I never for once doubted her progressive
credentials, however, the thoughts she freely shared and the stoical
spirit of a quiet fighter she displayed were reassuring and
remarkable.
“Death, having come at the nick of 80 years of the solar cycle, we
must commiserate with all who are bound to sorely miss her, her
husband, Professor Olukayode Oyediran and their children; Dr (Mrs)
Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu; the entire Awolowo family, and the
progressives of the West and social democrats of Nigeria. May God
comfort and imbue all with the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he
added.