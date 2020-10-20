BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has expressed grief

over the death of Rev. Mrs Omotola Oyediran, the eldest daughter of

Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Aregbesola in a statement yesterday described Oyediran as a woman of

deep faith in God and genuine love of people in her heart who was

graceful but humble.

The minister who said his wife confirmed the news of Oyediran’s passage to

him said he would remember her for the commitment to his success and

wellbeing which was extraordinary.

According to him, “Two days ago, Mama had called to inquire about me

and prayed for me. How could such a person therefore die?’, she asked

with shock and astonishment.

“By our custom and religion, no question is usually asked about death.

But we are puzzled and perplexed and will continue to wonder why good

people die! The death of anybody diminishes everybody without a doubt,

to paraphrase the English poet, John Donne. The passage of aunty is

painful and diminishes us all.

“Our last meeting was at the Ajimobi’s, soon after the elections in

2019. It was memorable because of the concerns she expressed on the

outcome of the elections. I never for once doubted her progressive

credentials, however, the thoughts she freely shared and the stoical

spirit of a quiet fighter she displayed were reassuring and

remarkable.

“Death, having come at the nick of 80 years of the solar cycle, we

must commiserate with all who are bound to sorely miss her, her

husband, Professor Olukayode Oyediran and their children; Dr (Mrs)

Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosumu; the entire Awolowo family, and the

progressives of the West and social democrats of Nigeria. May God

comfort and imbue all with the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” he

added.