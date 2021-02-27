ADVERTISEMENT

BY JOSHUA DADA, Osogbo

The media aide to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Sola Fasure has debunked the claim by an online media that the former governor received 96-month salary arrears at the twilight of his administration as governor of Osun State.

A statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo described the claim as false because there is no record that Aregbesola secretly collected the backlog of his full salary for the entire period he was governor at the eve of his exit from governance.

According to him, the report is entirely a piece of fiction, a good exemplar of fake news and disreputable journalism.

“The author falsely claims that the Minister of Interior and immediate past governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, towards the end of his tenure, secretly received the backlog of his full salary for the entire period he was governor, contrary to his asserting that he never did.

“Let me state categorically again, that Ogbeni Aregbesola did not receive any salary in the entire duration of his eight-year stint as governor in Osun.

“His reason being that the state government provided accommodation, security, transportation, food and other conveniences for him and would not need to pay for these from his pocket.

“He also explained that all his children are grown up and have graduated and he would not need to pay school fees again. He therefore donated his salaries to the state government.

“However, when I spoke with the state Accountant General, he categorically affirmed that indeed, former Governor Aregbesola did not collect any salary and so no document could have existed to back up any claim that he was paid. He challenged the author to produce any document that backed his claim,’’ Fasure posited.