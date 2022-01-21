Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for training and retraining of staff in the ministry to boost their morale and to enable them rededicate themselves to the service they render.

Aregbesola made the call in Abuja yesterday, during the inauguration of a 16-member ministerial committee on curriculum development for Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) training colleges, across the country.

Represented by the director, joint services in the ministry, Mr Peter Ogbodo, the minister noted that training is the live wire of any organisation, stating that the ministry would continue to support and identify with efforts to reinvigorate, recalibrate and strengthen the capacity of staff.

Earlier in his remarks, the commandant-general of NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi, explained that as a deliberate step towards actualising his vision to reposition the corps, he had set out to upgrade facilities in existing training colleges knowing fully well that training is an essential ingredients towards attaining optimal performance, skill acquisition/capacity building and productivity.

Audi said he also initiated the process of developing a standard curriculum for the training schools in order to develop career progression and development courses which would form the basis for future progression in service.

He said the ministerial committee is made up of eminent Nigerians and professionals who are experts in curriculum development and have distinguished themselves in the field of education, adding that the personalities drawn from the academia, the military, police, paramilitary services and other professional bodies.

The committee, which has four weeks to complete its assignment, has the vice chancellor of Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Professor Suleiman Bala Mohammed, as its chairman.

