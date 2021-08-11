Federal government has charged officers and men of the Nigeria Immigration service (NIS) to acquaint themselves with their roles and responsibility and to be guided by the expected principles and standards of behaviour in the discharge of their duties.

Minister of interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the charge at the launch of the NIS Code of Conduct and Ethics of Electronic Data Management Systems (EDMS) in Abuja yesterday.

Aregbesola said as gatekeepers of the nation, the NIS should regularly showcase the cherished virtue of integrity, courtesy, sound morality and uncommon transparency in its official conducts.

“The code of conduct and ethics for the NIS should constantly speak to the need to always display sound judgement in the face of ethical and/or operational dilemmas” and therefore, “encapsulate the unambiguous benchmarks upon which ethical behaviours, values and actions shall be weighed to ensuring compliance to the laid down processes and procedures.”

He explained that the essence of setting up code of conduct and ethics for the service is to ensure that actions, dispositions and behaviours of the workforce conforms significantly with the laid down rules of engagement.

While assuring of the federal government’s determination at addressing the challenges of passport administration and border management, the minister urged the NIS staff to always remember their integrated moral and civic obligations to the public and to strive to be patriotic and exemplary in their official and private conducts at all times.

Earlier in a welcome address, the Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, said the NIS code of conduct document was developed in consultation with all relevant government established anti-corruption and related organizations.

Babandede added that the training of staff for proper integration and implementation of the document would commence immediately.