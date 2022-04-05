Supporters of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola in Osun have vowed not to leave the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) notwithstanding the extent of impunity within the party’s fold.

The Hon. Rasaq Salinsile led faction of the party after a stakeholders’ meeting in Osogbo reiterated their resolve to remain operational members of the party,

Speaking with newsmen after the meeting, the Publicity Secretary of the faction, Comrade Abiodun Agboola said Instead of leaving the party, they will continue to relentlessly and systematically pursue the court cases they instituted, adding that they are sure of victory on the suits, if they are devoid of vicious human interference.

He noted that they believe that the newly installed national executives of the APC may as well be a very bright hope which will put an end to the riddled Caretaker Committee which had Governor Oyetola as member.

“It was jointly resolved at the stakeholders meeting that all members of the party who belong to the Hon Rasaq Salinsile faction should stay put in the party as genuine co-founders, co-developers and indeed co-sustainers who will not yield to the mischief of some politically naive jobbers whose understanding of politics doesn’t go beyond butter and bread.

We urged good spirited Nigerians to ignore Governor Oyetola-led IleriOluwa and cohort’s mischief that we are planning to leave the party. Our tendency is still part and parcel of Osun APC