The Arewa Child Protection Foundation has donated 2,000 writing materials for 500 less privileged and orphans in two local government areas of Kaduna State.

The founder of the foundation, Comrade Monday Macquega while flagging off of the distribution program at Hayin Danmani in Igabi local government area Kaduna State said every child has right to education.

Comrade Monday Macquega explained that the foundation plans to cover the whole northern states to support less privileged and orphans towards achieving their educational carrier.

He further explained that the foundation also selected some students from Kurmin Mashi community of Kaduna South Local Government to be part of the beneficiaries.

In his address, the Commissioner for Education Kaduna State, Mallam Shehu Muhammad Makarfi commended the foundation for complementing government’s efforts towards developing girls child education.

According to him, the state government had made a child education as compulsory in all the local governments areas of the state.

In his address, the Village Head of Hayin Danmani Alhaji Abba Abdullahi thanked the foundation for selecting his community to flag off the distribution.

He also commended Kaduna State Government for constructing over sixty new classrooms in his domain.

The Village Head of Hayin Danmani Alhaji Abba Abdullahi also appealed to the government to construct Secondary School to reduce the hardship of the students in the community of always going very far places to attend secondary schools.