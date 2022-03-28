Arewa youths under the aegis of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has raised the alarm that Nigeria Customs Service is set to exclude some personnel from promotion in the service.

A statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima said it had come to their notice, that the management of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) is set to pursue a policy of exclusion in the promotion of its personnel, based on alleged illegitimate criterion.

He said that they have gathered that the plan in the offing is to exclusively promote personnel who joined the service between the year 2009 and 2015, adding that this is bad because there are personnel of the service who have been due for promotion for the past 30 years. “The action of the service is now predicated on the pedestrian argument that there has been no fresh recruitment into the service between 1992 and 1994, up until 2009 when the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan lifted the embargo,” he noted.

He stressed that based on the authentic background information available to AYCF, “we wish that the gap created by the embargo is not the fault of the officers who gave all of their mental and physical energy in the service of this nation for over three decades.”

“We find it totally unacceptable, any policy that will allow promotion of Customs Service personnel through the backdoor.

“We expect that the philosophy of respect for procedure, which President Muhammadu Buhari has been known for should be allowed to prevail in the circumstance.”

“We are disturbed that the Nigeria Customs Service could even contemplate this selective and therefore unprofessional method of promoting its personnel without recourse to established procedure.

“We find it quite disappointing that the NCS would pursue this unacceptable method, apparently without recourse to the office of the Minister of Finance and National Planning or even the advice of either the office of Head of Service of the Federation or that of Secretary to the Government of the Federation.”