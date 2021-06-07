A group, Arewa Development Support Initiative (ADSI) has called on the federal government to do everything within its powers to protect Nigerians and their property.

The group’s president, Khuraira Musa, said peace is the best way to sustainable progress and prosperity in any society.

He said, “We, by this release, are calling on all Arewa youths to continue to maintain the peace, exercising patience for the virtue they are noted for in view of current happenings in our country, Nigeria.

“Please keep a listening ear to our elders and leaders and duly follow the rule of law to avoid any involvement in any kind of violence in whatever guise or form.

“The best way for progress and prosperity in a democratic society is through peaceful dialogue and tolerance in the face of provocation. Violence can only breathe destruction and pain, not progress.”

He said the organisation is working together for the betterment of her region and Nigeria in general regardless of one’s religion, political affiliation, or tribal inclination.