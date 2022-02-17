The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has condemned in very strong terms, the gruesome murder of eight persons and injuring several others at cattle market in Abia State.

It would be recalled that yet-to-be identified gunmen on Tuesday night invaded the newly constructed Abia cattle market in Omumauzor in Ukwa West local area of the State and killed eight cattle traders and inflicting injuries on others.

A statement issued by the national president of AYCF, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, said the forum was deeply concerned about the murder of Northerners resident in Abia, who were doing legitimate businesses.

“We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injuries and are presently hospitalised,” adding that, “we in the AYCF, condemn in totality this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living and welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.”

The group, therefore, urged the Abia State government to fulfil its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability, adding that the AYCF will be following closely the efforts of State Government to fulfill its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack.

AYCF prayed that, “this should be the last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability.”

Meanwhile, a statement issued by the government of Abia State through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Barr Eze Chikamnayo, said: “On Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.”

He said the government responded swiftly by mobilising the various security agencies to the scene to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and to fish out the assaliants.

He said, “the governent is shocked and saddened by such mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it’s wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice”.

He added that, while waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by the diligent security forces, the governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians prayed for God to grant the families of the victims the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss amd urged all citizens to remain law abiding and promptly report any suspicious movement to the appropriate authorities.