By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

A group under the auspices of, Arewa Economic Advancement Promoters, AREA-P, has honored the Registrar of National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS), Prof. Shafiu Abdullahi with ‘Public Servant of the Year 2020’.

In a statement issued by the group’s Director of Strategic Communications, Nasir Dambatta, on Tuesday in Kaduna revealed that Prof. Shafiu Abdullahi: ” has done something spectacular about providing jobs to tens of thousands of unemployed graduates across the nation, using his position as Registrar of the NBAIS”.

The group said its independent investigation from the first quarter of the year 2020 and January 2021 noted that the NBAIS registrar: “was high up on our group’s bar of assessment of federal agencies of education that created a window of opportunities in the preceding year”.

The statement noted that Professor Abdullahi has within the period under review, initiated: “a considerable number of reform policies in the area of both recruitment, training and retraining of workers of that education body”.

Dambatta, also described the Professor Abdullahi as: “a hero in the economic emancipation of young, unemployed graduates and even tertiary level certificate holders in the country in the last one year, thereby proving to be an illustrious son of the North and a broad-minded public servant”. ENDs

Photos: NBAIS registrar, Prof. Abdullahi receiving the award from Areas Group in his office in Kaduna.