The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has tacked Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah over recent controversial statement describing same as unguarded and open incitement.

In a statement signed by its National President, Alhaji Yerima Shettima on Monday, the group condemned “Kukah’s use of nepotism as weapon of calumny against government and people of

Nigeria.”

The AYCF called on Federal Government to place Kukah on special watchlist for this open attempt to “set the South against the North in order to destabilize our country and further

complicate matters.”

Shettima, in the statement, took exception to what his group described as “Kukah’s latest role in devil’s advocacy, as the North struggles to restore peace and enduring security in the region and indeed Nigeria.”

The statement noted that “statement by Kukah betrays something much more sinister against both the North and the nation as a whole because Nigeria is at a stage that it requires responsible advice for attaining peace and stability, not deliberate attempt to mischievously compound our problems.

“If Kukah wants to play politics, he should not do so in the pulpit and he should keep the Bishop’s office aside and chose any Nigerian political party platform to contest President in 2023” the statement said.

It reminded Kukah of the rough road tread by democracy heroes to rid the nation of military dictatorship at a time when he was nowhere in sight.

“We will not allow opportunists who did make any contribution to scuttle the democracy achieved through the our sweat and toil and the sacrifice of our liberty,” Shettima said in the statement.