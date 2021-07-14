Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday said the newly upgraded Arewa House Library has retained its relevance as a centre for documentation and research in history and contemporary issues in Nigeria.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Library funded by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu Sanwo-Olu who spoke through his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat at the commissioning in Kaduna stated that for several years, the Arewa House Library has served and fulfilled the purpose of its establishment by sustaining its enviable status as a reliable centre for documentation and research in history and contemporary challenges.

The governor in a statement by his senior special assistant on Media, Mr. Tunde Alao added that it is heartwarming to note that the centre has not only provided documentation of the history and culture of the people, it has also provided abundant documented materials and resources relating to contemporary studies on policy, peace and leadership.

This, he said, has no doubt served as a rich reference point and source for scholars in writing papers and presenting seminars that have been locally and internationally recognized.

Sanwo-Olu thanked the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for upgrading the Arewa House Library and pledging to commit his private funds and resources towards the upgrading during the Arewa House 11th Memorial Annual Lecture.

“I am glad that a centre such as this exists in Northern Nigeria and in Nigeria at large to document historical occurrences that both we in this present time and even the future generations can learn from to either avoid repeating certain mistakes or to provide us with the knowledge to act better in future,” the governor said.