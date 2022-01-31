A northern women group, Arewa women for Tinubu yesterday said presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, remains the best person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, dismissing concerns raised in some quarters about his age and health.

President if the group, Saadatu Dogonbauchi, who accused those raising issues about Tinubu’s age and health status of trying to tarnish his image, said people should hasten to debate on track record and vision of aspirants.

She stressed that Tinubu’s age is not an issue since the Nigerian constitution has spelt out the age requirement for elective positions.

Describing the former Lagos State governor as a seasoned technocrat, he said Nigeria would be lucky to have him lead the country and replicate how he saw to the development of Lagos in the last twenty years.

Dogonbauchi said “Nigeria would be lucky to have Tinubu lead it. Indeed, he has demonstrated over the years that he is visionary and indeed a bridge builder. He has friends, associates and partners both locally and internationally.

I dare say and challenge anyone to come up with someone near or close to Asiwaju in terms of credentials, pedigree, network, empathy and vision.

I dare say that BAT is not only the man to beat but more an heir apparent to PMB.”

On the health and age issues, she said, “When you have a good brand, a banner without stains and a man ready to take up the mantle of leadership, people who desire to tarnish your image can throw mud at you. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear. It has minimum age and no maximum age limit for elective positions.

“Why should the age of a candidate be an issue? If anything, maturity is and should be desired in leadership particularly in a country like ours. I see no inhibitions in Asiwaju’s age if anything, I view it as an advantage and certainly not a disadvantage.

“As regards his health condition, people generally miss the point when they talk about health. Someone who may have High Blood Pressure or Diabetes, are these death sentences? Can these ailments prevent someone from performing executive functions? Are these ailments not curable? Are teenagers these days not known to suffer from these diseases? Many people don’t have anything against BAT so they just have to manufacture imaginary issues so as to serve as distractions,” she said.

