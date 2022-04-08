The Arewa Women For Tinubu yesterday lauded the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu for showing compassion and magnanimity over the security crisis experienced in the North.

President of the women group, Sa’adatu Garba Dogonbauchi, said members of the group appreciate Tinubu for his untiring efforts and show of love for the Northern bloc.

Dogonbauchi noted that “Tinubu has since his declaration visited many Northern states than he has visited other regions of the country in solidarity”, adding that the leader has shown love to the zone by making donations to the victims of bandits attack and other vices in the states he has visited.

The political movement remarks as this; ‘I want to on behalf of our teeming population of women across the Northern Nigeria thank the amiable leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for finding this region worthy of his benevolence and compassion all the time, I want to assure him that he has our total support and we will mobilise across the nooks and crannies of the North to ensure that his mandate is delivered.”

The Association pledged once again to work tirelessly for his victory in a bid to reward him in their own way for his magnificent assistance towards providing humanitarian assistance for victims of many vices. They thanked him for his visit to Kaduna State yesterday and appreciate his generous donations once again.