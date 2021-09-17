The newly-elected speaker of the Arewa Youth Assembly, Tahir Muhammad Azare, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari, Department of State Services (DSS), and the Inspector General of Police over allegations of planned protests at the headquarters of the Central Bank of Nigeria by the impeached former Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami.

In a copy of the petition already submitted to the relevant institutions, Danlami was alleged to have mobilised to indefinitely disrupt all activities at the CBN.

The petition said, “the expulsion of Mohammed Salihu Dnlami followed confirmed reports of using the name of our organization to attack the economic agenda of the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, maligning the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, threatening the economy of the country and national security.

“We have however been inundated with reports that Salihu and his cronies have vowed to complete the assignment which includes protests at the headquarters of the CBN with the target of disrupting all activities of the Bank to lead to colossal economic losses and possible collapse of the economy.

“As a result, they are said to be planning to stage violent protests in Abuja to call their attention to their unfounded statements about Emefiele and the Nigerian economy.

“To achieve this, we further reliably learned that some people will be moved into the nation’s capital to attack institutions such as the CBN building among others.”

The petition called on security agencies to nip the situation in the bud adding, “we are by this letter calling on all relevant security agencies to nip this in the bud by calling Salihu Danlami for questioning to identify his sponsors and the extent of their plans to pull down the economy of the country.”