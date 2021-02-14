BY ERNEST NZOR, Abuja

The Arewa Youth Federation (AYF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for extension of the tenure of Mr Mohammed Adamu as the Inspector General of Police (I-G) by three months.

The President of AYF, Comd Adamu Matazu, made the commendation in an interview with journalist at weekend in Abuja.

He described the decision by government on the extension of tenure of the IGP to be apt, saying such would sustain efforts to tackle security issues in the country.

He said, “The IGP needs extension of tenure, having initiated and implemented an initiative, aimed at mopping-up illegal weapons leading to arrest of transnational firearms and ammunitions syndicate.

“The IGP’s response towards scrapping SARS, when Nigerian Youths rose in unison to demand dissolution of the dreaded outfit, is laudable.

“For these reasons, AYF an uumbrella body of all Northern Youth Organizations hail government in its decision to extend his tenure.

“We also express confidence in the IGP, for bringing the needed reforms to the Nigerian Police Force.”

He described Adamu to be a distinguished Police personnel, who is dedicated to the cause of safeguarding the live and property of the citizen.

The Federal Government had as of Jan. 15, 2019 appointed emAdamu as the 20th indigenous IGP and later extended his tenure by three month, after due retirement on Feb. 1, 2021