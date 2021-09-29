The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) is excited over the decision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to introduce eNaira from Friday, October 1, 2021.

In a statement by the acting speaker of the Assembly, Tahir Muhammad Azare, he said that as a youth group, they were delighted by the purposeful leadership given the CBN by its governor, Dr. Godwin Emefiele.

He said, “we are happy that ahead of the launch of the digital currency, its site is already alive since Monday.

“This is indeed an exciting time for the nation and its economy.

“We urge all well-meaning Nigerians to support the various laudable initiatives of the Emefiele-led CBN aimed at repositioning the nation’s economy.”