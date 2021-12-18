The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) has denied ever casting aspersions on Bayelsa State Governor Duoye Diri over the recent Nembe oil spill in the state.

The group expressed displeasure over a publication which allegedly emanated from their leader said to have condemned the position of Governor Diri over the oil spill.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Kaduna, the director, media and communications of ACYM, Mallam Sani Mohammed Ali said, the group couldn’t have descended so low to disparage a statement of a governor on an issue they knew nothing about.

“We wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from the said statement, as it did not emanate from our organisation, the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM). At no time did we contemplate challenging or condemning the position of the Governor of Bayelsa State or any other person on that unfortunate incident.

“The ACYM is a responsible movement led by mature young Nigerians of northern extraction who believe in one Nigeria and the concept of “an injury to one is an injury to all”. Therefore, what affects the people of Nembe affects us too.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We cannot be hasty and irresponsible in disparaging the statement of a governor on an issue we know nothing about. How could we have commented against the chief security officer of a state on a hazardous matter of this nature when we have not visited the site of the disaster to see things for ourselves?

“Therefore, we call on the governor, the good people of Nembe community, Bayelsans and the general public to disregard and discountenance the news in its entirety. The publication is indeed a fake and fallacious orchestration by the enemies of the state who instead of commending the governor for empathising and sympathising with his people at the nick of time, and rising up to the occasion by making efforts to provide succour for his people, decided to play politics with the incident in order to downplay the severity of the horrendous incident.”