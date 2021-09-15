The leadership of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement has noted with dismay the orchestrated negative media campaign being spearheaded by a certain Mohammed Salihu, who parades himself as the Speaker of the Arewa Youths Assembly.

In a statement by the Arewa Consultative Youth Movement President, Mallam Kabiru Yusuf, he said the target of tirade is the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, the economic agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari and also planned breach of public peace and order.

According to him, the Salihu character had, among other ridiculous allegations, accused Emefiele of double dealing and destruction of Nigeria’s economy and coincidentally in the same month that the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) released figures to show massive growth in the country’s GDP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yusuf said he further threw caution to the winds when he described the apex bank’s governor as a phenomenal failure, saying that the nation would collapse completely if nothing was done to salvage the economy by President Buhari administration.

He said, “while we are not holding brief for the CBN governor, we wish to put on record that Salihu is only acting the script of his sponsors who felt aggrieved that the numerous reforms introduced by Emefiele in the apex bank had stopped them from continuing to milk the nation dry.

“We make bold to say that a lot of financial resources were committed into this baseless media war by those who have vowed to ensure that Emefiele is sacked so that the era of business as usual where they amass wealth at the expense of the masses continues unabated.

“The several billions of Naira invested by the CBN in agricultural and manufacturing sectors for the benefit of the Nigerian masses would have ended in their pockets and used to fund their political ambitions.

“We are therefore, by this statement, disowning Salihu, his sponsors, his unsuspecting followers and his false claims that cannot be proved.

“We reinstate our supports for the CBN governor and members of his team because we are satisfied that the various reforms already introduced have been stabilizing the economy and will continue to improve on it.

“We urge Mr. Emefiele and his team not to be distracted by what we have come to realize as mere market noise by disgruntled politicians who can best be described as enemies of the Nigerian people.

“We also urge Mr. Mohammed Salihu Danlami and his co-travellers to immediate make themselves available to the nation’s security agencies and desist from being used for this clearly hatchet job as no responsible youth will be ready to be used to mortgage the future of the country just because of plate of porridge,” he added.