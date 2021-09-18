The Arewa Youths Assembly has impeached and expelled Mohammed Salihu Danlami for attacking President Muhammadu Buhari’s economic agenda.

He was also accused of maligning the person and office of Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele and threatening national security and economy.

In a press conference addressed by the newly appointed speaker, Tahir Muhammad Azare, he said Danlami despite the resolution of the leadership of the Assembly not to use the platform for devious political plots went ahead to use the name of the Assembly to threaten national security and the economy of the country.

He said; “We have asked ourselves, which Emefiele is Salihu Danlami talking about? Is it the CBN governor who deployed over N756 billion to 3.7 million farmers cultivating over 4.6 million hectares of farmland under the Anchor Borrowers Programme?

“Or was it the same man who provided N23 billion in relief materials to Covid-19 affected households and set up 39 Isolation Centres across Nigeria?

“We advised him to look elsewhere for a new target as Emefiele was a wrong target because he is not the cause of their poverty of ideas and takes their fake news of Emefiele’s presidential ambition somewhere else.

“Danlami had in a statement, launched verbal attacks on the person and office of Emefiele, attacked the economic agenda of President Buhari, and threatened to shut down the Central Bank of Nigeria indefinitely.

“We have since reliably gathered that the smear campaign against Emefiele was being sponsored by some faceless prominent Nigerians who want to have their cronies in charge of the apex bank so that they can continue to loot the nation’s treasury unabated and to use funds from the bank to bankroll their vaulted political ambitions.

“As a responsible youth organization, we find it ridiculous, shameful, and embarrassing that Danlami can drag the good name of our group into this mess.

“To salvage what is left of this organization’s pride and honor, the Arewa Youth Assembly consequently resolved to impeach and sack Danlami as its speaker with immediate effect, expel him from the Assembly, and appointed a new speaker”.