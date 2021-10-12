The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has said it was deeply worried about the call by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to devalue the nation’s currency, Naira.

As youths, who have many members knowledgeable in the economy, they expressed the view that the call was deliberately made to pitch President Muhammadu Buhari against the masses who will be on the receiving end of any rash economic decision such as devaluing the Naira.

In a statement by the acting Speaker, Arewa Youth Assembly, Comrade Muhammad Azare Tahir, the group called on the CBN to resist any attempt to foist any unpopular decision on it because it will be made the scapegoat once the populace begins to bear the brunt.

“We also call on our leaders to stop playing politics with issues such as the economy.

“Call for the devaluation of the naira can never be a popular decision and we urge the CBN to avoid it in order not to attract unnecessary criticism to itself.

“We also believe that this decision is capable of eroding all the economic gains so far made by this administration,” AYA said.