BY HENRY TYOHEMBA |

Arewa Youth For United Nigeria Initiative has commended the minister of state For Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, group managing director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mallam Mele kyari over performance.

The president of the initiative, Comrade Sadiq lbrahim expressed the satisfaction in his New Year message to journalists yesterday.

He also commended the chief operating officer (COO), Upstream of the corporation, Engr. Adokiye Tombomieye, for ensuring that Nigerians did not witness fuel scarcity this festive season.

According to him, “Kyari and our brothers from the South South, Chief Timipre Sylva, and Engr, Adokiye Tombomieye have all done well last year and must be commended. And we also use the opportunity to wish them more success in this New Year.”