As the race towards the 2023 presidential election gathers momentum, the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has called on entrepreneurs who can combine politics with economic dexterity to lead the country out of its current economic problems.

According to the youths, Nigeria needs to depart from the type of politicians currently aspiring to lead the country and move towards successful business owners that can grow wealth, bear risks in such conditions as found in Nigeria and suited to better the fortunes of the nation.

“Nigeria will flourish under such a person, our economy will grow as he is already an employer of labour, and will create employment on a level playing ground for businesses to grow,” they said.

In a statement jointly signed by its speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami and national clerk, Hon. Desmond Minakaro, the Arewa Youth Assembly said, “The presence of entreprenuers in politics will serve as mediators between individuals with economic ideas and the body of government responsible for making and implementing such policies to have a harmonious outcome pushing the country further economically”.

The youths said it was time Nigeria was led by knowledge and business acumen as found in technocrats and personalities such as, Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, Ibukun Awosika, Bode Augusto, Segun Agbaje, Fola Adeola, Tunde Folawiyo, Atedo Peterside, Kola Adesina, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Mike Adenuga, Akinwumi Adesina, Herbert Wigwe and Aig Imoukhuede who have vast wealth of knowledge on entrepreneurship.

“Nigerians, please this time around let it not be about rice, spaghetti, detergents, wrappers, or mere N1,000 or N2,000 handed out to you. The right person will make it possible for you to earn more than enough to buy these things and much more, but also the sense of pride and dignity for being able to stand on your own and provide for yourself and family. Let it not be empty promises or the usual polarisation along religious and ethnic lines.

“Hunger and poverty know not tribe or faith. Let’s give the private sector and those that have shown true capacity to build something sustainable that has impacted lives and communities a try. Let your voice and vote speak about concerns for the economy, because to have a permanent solution to the economic, security and political crises of this country, we must produce a candidate who has rich knowledge of entrepreneurship and the economy as equality begins with economic empowerment.

“We are pleading with successful private sector players to join the 2023 presidential race, they need to stand up and be counted. Nigeria has given you much, we ask now that you come and be the stewards of our nation, not just a business. Come and rescue Nigeria from the shackles of poor leadership. Marrying leadership with entrepreneurship has been established as idiosyncratic, thus laying a solid foundation of competency, vision, skills for firm and effective leadership.

“The knowledge and experience an entrepreneur acquires from business exposes him to noting how government affects the private sector, which is the power source of economic growth that propels improvements in living standards of citizens,” the group said.