Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has called on prominent Nigerians to intervene in the misunderstanding between the office of the Director of protocol, Alhaji Isa Bayero and the management of Peace Air for peace to reign, once and for all.

In a statement that was issued by the national president of the group, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, the forum said “It is worrisome that a viable solution to the ongoing misunderstanding seems far away because elders in the country are yet to either pay attention to the matter or make move in the interest of peace.”

The National President expressed surprise that the Peace Air chairman Allen Onyema was being associated with disrespecting the Emir of Kano, saying, “the Onyema I know has never ever been linked to disrespect for monarch in the North, much less the Emir of Kano.”

Shettima explained that the Peace Air chairman has made business sacrifices, evacuating Nigerians from troubled spots around the world, “with the most recent being that of South Africa’s xenophobic attacks and we hope this matter will not obliterate such sacrifices”.

The group is optimistic that the matter does not get out of hand or create the wrong impression that the Peace Air chairman was being needlessly intimidated by the Emirate’s Director of Protocol.

“As a group, the AYCF holds the Emir of Kano in very high esteem and it is well-known that if anyone had ever tried to belittle any Emir in the North, we would be the first to fire back. And that is why we are disturbed that our dear Emirate and Peace Air matter has become protracted,” AYCF said.

The forum urged prominent Nigerians to intervene very quickly in the interest of peace. “We don’t want our beloved Kano, the financial nerve centre of the North to have lesser number of commercial airlines plying the State.”

The group said “tactical diplomacy is required in ending the worrisome problem and prominent Nigerians are best suited to handle this important matter involving two important pillars of Kano’s economic growth – the royal father whose blessing is needed to move Kano forward and the Peace Air which is providing vital business services for the State”, the President pointed out.

