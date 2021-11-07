The Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) has said godfatherism has been a major setback in the nation’s democracy and has vowed to support only young candidates vying for political positions including the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

The national president of the forum, Alhaji Yerima Shettima, stated this yesterday in Kaduna while speaking with journalists on national issues.

According to him, mentorship of younger ones in politics should be encouraged by older politicians.

He said; “While we appreciate the efforts of older politicians so far, I think it is time for them to leave the space for young people and that is why come 2023, we will support only young candidates for elective positions.”

He said the AYCF was yet to have a candidate on its beam, but would put several factors before pitching tents.

“We will not pitch tent behind any old politician in 2023,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shettima said though it was too early to pitch tents, AYCF would only back those who are committed to good governance and a united Nigeria.

On restructuring, he said Nigeria would keep producing leaders who have nothing to offer unless the country is restructured.

“I am one of the voices in the North today who believe in restructuring. The more we continue to centralise powers, we will keep having people not worthy in governance,” he said.

According to him, his ultimate desire is to be alive and witness a Nigeria that works for everyone when power is decentralised.

“I hope someday I will be alive to see the structure with people doing better in their various regions like it was in the 60’s.” he said.