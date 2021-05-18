Coalition of Arewa Youths and Women has described as fitting, the recent suspension of the managing director of the Nigeria Ports Authority NPA, Hadiza Bala-Usman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also called for a thorough and extensive probe into the activities of the NPA under the management of the suspended Ms. Usman.

In a statement signed by its president, Hassan Abdullahi and its secretary-general Salamatu Aliyu, the group said it fully supports the suspension even as it harped on the need to clean the augean stable in the agency.

“We want to be clear that we are fully in support of the suspension from office of the managing director of NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman by President Muhammadu Buhari. The issues and allegations that led to her suspension are indeed grave and to act otherwise by leaving Ms. Usman in office would have hampered the inquiry, which would have placed a huge dent on the anti-corruption war of the Buhari administration.

“We can’t just ignore the allegations that NPA under Ms. Usman blatantly contravened government policy on the implementation of Corporate Social Responsibility Projects/Programmes and its records relating to CSR fell short of the level of compliance.’’

with the Public procurement Act, 2007.